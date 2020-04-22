Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Trading Up 15.9%

Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) shares shot up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,601,951 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 429,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Validian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks.

