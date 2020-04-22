Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) fell 100% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), 1,491,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 597% from the average session volume of 213,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$95,439.00 ($67,687.23).

The firm has a market cap of $98.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.67.

In other news, insider Ian Middlemas 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. Also, insider Tony Swiericzuk bought 363,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,883.82 ($91,406.96).

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Wildhorse Energy Limited and changed its name to Salt Lake Potash Limited in November 2015.

