Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Shares Up 2.5%

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Harford Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HFBK)

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

