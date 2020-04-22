Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.33 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.33 ($0.23), approximately 132,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 126,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.24).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91.

About Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR)

Highfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash mineral properties in Spain. The company holds 100% interests in the Muga, Vipasca, Pintano, Izaga, and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, which are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain covering a project area of approximately 550 square kilometers.

