Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Corning were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

