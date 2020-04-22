Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) Stock Price Up 27.1%

Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML)’s share price shot up 27.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.03, 130,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 414% from the average session volume of 25,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

About Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML)

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products.

