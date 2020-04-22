UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Trading 90.2% Higher

UPD Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:UPDC) shares traded up 90.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 91,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

UPD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPDC)

As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. was acquired by Record STREET Brewing Company, in a reverse merger transaction. UPD Holding Corp. focuses on providing blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals. It intends to offer Catalyst, which provides essential vitamins and plant compounds that are necessary to aid in metabolic functions; Mini-Meal that offers the essential whey protein isolate intake; Multi-Pro, which provides essential broad-spectrum vitamins and minerals; and BittX that is used to reform the body's disposition toward bitter foods.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.