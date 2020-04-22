Aurora Investment Counsel Has $213,000 Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.