Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

