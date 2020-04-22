Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 2,053 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 724.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 557,806 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 86,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $722.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $821,538.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,346,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 75,279 shares valued at $4,164,658. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

