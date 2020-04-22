AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

