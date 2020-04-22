Canal Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,889 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

