Canal Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,889 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOK Financial
Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOK Financial
Commerce Resources Trading Down 100%
Commerce Resources Trading Down 100%
Fincera Trading 2.7% Higher
Fincera Trading 2.7% Higher
Macro Enterprises Shares Up 2.8%
Macro Enterprises Shares Up 2.8%
Wavefront Technology Solutions Trading Down 100%
Wavefront Technology Solutions Trading Down 100%
Datable Technology Shares Down 29.6%
Datable Technology Shares Down 29.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report