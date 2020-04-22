Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 227.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

