Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Shares Down 2.7%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), approximately 23,579 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 7,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

The company has a market cap of $37.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.

About Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

