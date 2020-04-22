Eqtec (LON:EQT) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), approximately 7,372,228 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Eqtec in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $7.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

