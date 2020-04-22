Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 39,227 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 267,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of $29.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV)

Havilah Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, iron ore, uranium, tin, molybdenum, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Portia gold project; North Portia copper-gold project; Kalkaroo copper-gold-molybdenum project; Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project; and Maldorky iron ore project.

