Tautachrome (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Trading Down 7.1%

Tautachrome Inc (OTCMKTS:TTCM)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 52,734,844 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 474% from the average session volume of 9,179,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Tautachrome (OTCMKTS:TTCM)

Tautachrome, Inc operates as an Internet applications company in the United States. The company engages in KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency based ecosystem activities and KlickZie technology-based business. Tautachrome, Inc is headquartered in Oro Valley, Arizona.

