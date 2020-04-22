Eclipx Group (ASX:ECX) Trading Down 9.2%

Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.69 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.69 ($0.49), approximately 2,040,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.76. The firm has a market cap of $180.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

About Eclipx Group (ASX:ECX)

Eclipx Group Limited provides vehicle fleet leasing, fleet management, and diversified financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in four segments: Australia Commercial, Australia Consumer, Grays, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, commercial equipment finance and leasing, novated leasing, consumer finance for cars, medium term rental, auctioneering and valuation, and corporate and consumer asset backed finance services.

