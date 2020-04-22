Elders (ASX:ELD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$8.52 ($6.04) and last traded at A$8.68 ($6.16), approximately 627,185 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 353,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.80 ($6.24).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Elders (ASX:ELD)

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

