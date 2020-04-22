Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Trading Down 100%

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST)’s stock price fell 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 30,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 389,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$563,212.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Pistol Bay Mining Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Pistol Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pistol Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.