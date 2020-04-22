Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Up 22.5%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s share price shot up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 184,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 145,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and a PE ratio of -15.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

