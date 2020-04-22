Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.64, 2,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.51% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

