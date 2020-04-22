Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 183,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

