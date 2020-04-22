Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declines By 5.4%

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWFG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

