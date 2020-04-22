Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declines By 5.4%

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWFG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
