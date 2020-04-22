Short Interest in Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declines By 5.9%

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

