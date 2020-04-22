Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Earns News Sentiment Score of -2.50

Media stories about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) have trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Hudson’s Bay’s score:

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Hudson’s Bay has a 1 year low of C$6.22 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBC shares. CIBC raised their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Hudson’s Bay and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Wayne Longmire Pommen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.94, for a total value of C$33,914.00. Also, Senior Officer Marc Jeffrey Metrick sold 30,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.93, for a total value of C$331,321.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,421.47.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.