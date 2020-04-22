Short Interest in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Decreases By 10.0%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.21.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.