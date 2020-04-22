MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $11.82 on Monday. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MarineMax by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

