GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.69. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

