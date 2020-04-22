Credit Suisse Group Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $36.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.