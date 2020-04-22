National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGG. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NGG opened at $55.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.51. National Grid has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

