Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) & PIMCO High Income Fund (NASDAQ:PHK) Financial Survey

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PIMCO High Income Fund and Apollo Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 1 5 0 0 1.83

Apollo Investment has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 84.28%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of PIMCO High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PIMCO High Income Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 23.63% 10.96% 4.99%

Volatility & Risk

PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PIMCO High Income Fund and Apollo Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $255.08 million 1.93 $71.95 million $1.81 4.08

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations. It employs fundamental analysis along with a top down stock picking approach to make its investments. PIMCO High Income Fund was formed on April 30, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

