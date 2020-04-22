Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Up 57.5%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) shares shot up 57.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, 177,175 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 665% from the average session volume of 23,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

