Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 1,207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

