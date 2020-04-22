Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.75

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.75 and last traded at $158.58, with a volume of 746390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after buying an additional 369,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

