ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 19749425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,824,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $4,859,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $150,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

