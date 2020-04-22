ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.89

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 23260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $5,400,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares in the company, valued at $107,893,544.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $1,743,373.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,106. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.