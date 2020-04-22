Comparing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) & Chemung Financial (OTCMKTS:CHMG)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemung Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.69%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 22.29% N/A N/A Chemung Financial 17.94% 8.73% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Chemung Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.59 $5.02 million N/A N/A Chemung Financial $87.00 million 1.35 $15.61 million $3.20 7.56

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Commercial National Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.

