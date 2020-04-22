OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.51

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 32787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.28 million, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 347,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 211,451 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.