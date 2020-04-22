Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.50

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 439940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verastem from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Get Verastem alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $615.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 339.98% and a negative net margin of 854.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.