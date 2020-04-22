Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.11

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$125.11 and last traded at C$124.11, with a volume of 37619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.25.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 2.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.