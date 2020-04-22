Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $390.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.16), with a volume of 2526951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.35).

STAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target (down from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 610 ($8.02).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 623.23. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.