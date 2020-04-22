Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 12.5%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO) shares dropped 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 504,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 219,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Colorado Resources Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

