African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading 21.1% Higher

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, 475,685 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 291,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.42.

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apollo Investment & PIMCO High Income Fund Financial Survey
Apollo Investment & PIMCO High Income Fund Financial Survey
Vertex Resource Group Shares Up 57.5%
Vertex Resource Group Shares Up 57.5%
Whitestone REIT Short Interest Update
Whitestone REIT Short Interest Update
Eli Lilly And Co Sets New 12-Month High at $158.75
Eli Lilly And Co Sets New 12-Month High at $158.75
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.33
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.33
ChemoCentryx Sets New 52-Week High at $52.89
ChemoCentryx Sets New 52-Week High at $52.89


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report