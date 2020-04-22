African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading 21.1% Higher

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, 475,685 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 291,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.42.

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

