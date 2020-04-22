CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.95

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 2580954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,981,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.