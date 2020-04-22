Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.23

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$179.23 and last traded at C$173.98, with a volume of 152357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$173.85.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.01.
In other Franco Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98.
About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
