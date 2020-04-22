Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.23

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$179.23 and last traded at C$173.98, with a volume of 152357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$173.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.01.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98.

About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.