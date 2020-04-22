Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.60

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.60 and last traded at $102.48, with a volume of 146049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 222,585 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

