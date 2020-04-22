Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 13,708,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.