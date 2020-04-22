Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.47

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.47 and last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 31087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPHI. ValuEngine raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inphi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

About Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

