Starvest (LON:SVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.00

Shares of Starvest plc (LON:SVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 678034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 29.95 and a current ratio of 31.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.13.

Starvest (LON:SVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

